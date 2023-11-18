Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
