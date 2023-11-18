Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Shares Down 1.5%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 34,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 42,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 639.14%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

