Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CDW by 7.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $215.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.02. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

