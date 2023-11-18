Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 566,689 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 903,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 62,471 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,121,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 65,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

