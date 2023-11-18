Westpac Banking Corp Sells 12,163 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $521.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.83. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

