Westpac Banking Corp Sells 23,638 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,638 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

VAC stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

