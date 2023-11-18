Westpac Banking Corp Sells 46,525 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,525 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,014 shares of company stock valued at $35,244,721. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

