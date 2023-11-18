WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of WestRock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WestRock by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 494,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.