Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 9.0 %

WHLR stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The company has a market cap of $742,210.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615. Company insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

