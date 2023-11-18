Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 13421675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.25.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

