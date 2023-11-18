Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 6,988 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 161,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

