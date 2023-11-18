Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,628 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $165,377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $120,055,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

