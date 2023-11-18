Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 150 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

