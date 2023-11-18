Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $83.07 and a 1 year high of $101.66.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

