Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.54 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.