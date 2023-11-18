Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 568,691 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

