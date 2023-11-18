Wintrust Investments LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

