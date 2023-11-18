Wintrust Investments LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

