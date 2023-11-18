Wintrust Investments LLC Has $480,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.