Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

