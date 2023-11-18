Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $414,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $53.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

