Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,548,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 64,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.