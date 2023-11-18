Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $392.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.78. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

