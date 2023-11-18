Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,161.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,177.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,924.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,981.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

