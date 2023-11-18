Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 439,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 260,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 133.35%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

