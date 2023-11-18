Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

