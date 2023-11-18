Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.39 and a 1 year high of $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

