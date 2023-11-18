Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $223.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $231.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.