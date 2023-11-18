Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 20 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $802.18 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $722.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $719.33.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

