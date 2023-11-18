Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 253 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.