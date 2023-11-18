Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $199.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.28. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

