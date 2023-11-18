Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

