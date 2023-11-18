Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 962.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 271,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 245,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 4.5 %

PARAA opened at 17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of 17.41. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 13.40 and a 12-month high of 29.51.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

PARAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

