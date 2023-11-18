Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genie Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 70,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GNE opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

