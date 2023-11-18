Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $414,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

