Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,161.56 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,177.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,924.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,981.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

