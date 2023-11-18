Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

