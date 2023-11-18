Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $112.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

