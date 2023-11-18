WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Gap Down to $30.25

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.25, but opened at $29.10. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 9,687 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

