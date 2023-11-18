WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Gap Down to $30.25

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.25, but opened at $29.10. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 9,687 shares trading hands.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
