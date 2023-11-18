WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Gap Down to $30.25

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSEGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.25, but opened at $29.10. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 9,687 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

