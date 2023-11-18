Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $130.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $23,812,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.