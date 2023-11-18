Worldwide Healthcare (WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on January 11th

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 294 ($3.61) on Friday. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 286 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 338 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,569.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29,400.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

