Worldwide Healthcare (WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on January 11th

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 294 ($3.61) on Friday. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 286 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 338 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,569.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29,400.00 and a beta of 0.32.
About Worldwide Healthcare
