W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.58

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1579847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WTI

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.86.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,340 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,870,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.