X Financial (XYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 27.89%.

X Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in X Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in X Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

