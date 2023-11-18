Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. Buys 30,769 Shares of Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 30,769 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,461.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 50.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 64.8% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XERS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

