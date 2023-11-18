Xylem Inc. (XYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $101.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

