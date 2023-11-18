Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 81674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Yangarra Resources

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The company has a market cap of C$140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.