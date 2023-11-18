Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.62 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 27.36%.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of YRD opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

Featured Articles

