Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.54. 30,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 33,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

