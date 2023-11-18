Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 9.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 217,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 798,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.