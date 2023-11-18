Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Announces Earnings Results

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

Zenvia Trading Down 14.8 %

ZENV opened at $1.05 on Friday. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zenvia by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zenvia by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zenvia by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

